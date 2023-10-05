

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) reported positive top-line data from the Phase 3 CAHtalyst Pediatric Study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of crinecerfont in children and adolescents with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia due to 21-hydroxylase deficiency. The company said the Phase 3 Pediatric study met its primary endpoint, showing that treatment with crinecerfont resulted in a statistically significant decrease in serum androstenedione from baseline at Week 4 versus placebo following a glucocorticoid stable period.



Neurocrine Biosciences said the data from the CAHtalyst Pediatric and Adult studies, including data from the open-label treatment periods, will support regulatory submissions to the FDA in 2024 and later to the European Medicines Agency.



