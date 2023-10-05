OYA New Earth: Pioneering Holistic Wellness and Creative Inspiration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / It's no secret that being part of the music industry demands relentless creativity and constant innovation; OYA is the perfect solution to combine music and wellness, offering a transformative space. Founded by the visionary couple Michala and Mayan Metzler, OYA isn't just a business; They empower musicians and creatives to harness their full potential through holistic wellness.

To truly grasp OYA's impact, JRich, an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, professional manager, and music engineer, shares his experience as a creative force who experienced the transformative power of OYA firsthand. His journey to OYA's eco-resort in the Dominican Republic was revolutionary. Surrounded by state-of-the-art facilities, serene environments, and a rich mixture of therapies, JRich found more than relaxation; he found inspiration.

"It's hard to sit down and focus when you're constantly on the move. OYA provided me with a sense of overwhelming peace, a perfect space to rejuvenate and create." JRich shares.

OYA offers a diverse range of therapies that resonate deeply with different types of audiences, such as Aqua therapy, horse therapy, sound baths, and more, contributing to an environment that fosters creativity and well-being.

JRich's experience with sound baths at OYA inspired him, as he described, "Listening to music in such a healing environment was truly transformative. OYA's blend of innovative therapies and serene surroundings creates a haven for creative souls."

OYA's commitment to musicians extends further with on-site music studios. Artists can immerse themselves in a space that nurtures their well-being and fuels their creativity.

"The fact that OYA provides a studio right here is incredible. Musicians often travel to find the perfect creative space, and OYA delivers just that," JRich shares.

At the heart of OYA's mission lies the belief that wellness is not exclusive; it's for everyone. While OYA has undoubtedly become a haven for creative souls seeking inspiration, its transformative offerings extend a warm embrace to all who seek balance and well-being.

"Our facilities with limited occupancy of up to 60-80 guests are built on vast acreage, each on 200+ acres of land, to ensure privacy, luxury, connection with nature & unique story to each property. Showcasing the opportunity to live in synchrony with nature, yet in luxury and comfort." Michala and Mayan explain.

As OYA continues to pioneer holistic wellness, it is a testament to Michala and Mayan Metzler's visionary mission to empower individuals worldwide. With locations in the Dominican Republic, Virginia, New York, and Greece (with more on the horizon), OYA's footprint is expanding, offering people across the globe a chance to embark on their transformative journey.

In the words of its founders, "Our ultimate mission is to set people with influence on the right path to build a foundation for a new earth."

OYA is not just a retreat; it's a movement that invites all to join in the harmonious blend of music and wellness, where individuals discover the balance they need to thrive in their unique life journeys.

About OYA New Earth:

OYA New Earth is a revolutionary platform that provides services, including retreat spaces and healing practices. They recently launched OYA.health, a B2B health technology company that is pioneering the future of preventative wellness.

