Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Company will host a corporate event to discuss advancements in its botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) program at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Conference on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Agenus will provide updates from the ongoing BOT/BAL clinical program, including in neoadjuvant colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer. A live webcast of the event will be available.

Speakers include:

Alexander Eggermont, M.D., Ph.D., University Medical Center, Utrecht, Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Comprehensive Cancer Center

Marwan Fakih, M.D., City of Hope

Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine

Pashtoon Kasi, M.D., M.S., Weill Cornell Medicine

Breelyn Wilky, M.D., University of Colorado Medicine

Steven O'Day, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Agenus

Todd Yancey, M.D., Senior Advisor, Agenus

Event Details

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 19:00 21:00 CEST (1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. EDT)

To register for the webcast, please click here

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company's mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

