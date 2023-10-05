

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has transferred large quantity of ammunition seized from Iran to Ukraine to help its ally in the ongoing fight against Russia.



The U.S. announcement comes at a time the Ukrainian military is facing critical shortages in arms and ammunition as the Biden administration's efforts to approve military aid for Ukraine is mired in political upheaval in Congress.



Also, Britain and NATO warned earlier this week that their production lines were struggling to meet Ukraine's demand for ammunition to defend itself against Russia's consistent attacks.



The U.S. Central Command said the U.S. government transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds to the Ukrainian armed forces.



These munitions were originally seized by U.S. naval forces from a vessel bound for Yemen in December last year.



The munitions were being transferred from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the UN Security Council Resolution, Centcom said.



The US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said it is committed to working with its allies and partners to 'counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means including U.S. and U.N. sanctions and through interdictions'.



