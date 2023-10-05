

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM), an infrastructure consulting firm, said on Thursday that AECOM-DBS, a joint venture or JV between AECOM and DB Sterlin or DBS, has bagged a three-year contract to provide program management services to the Chicago Department of Water Management or DWM.



Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



The contract will allow AECOM-DBS to manage the capital improvement program for DWM's facilities, which deliver nearly 750 million gallons of drinking water a daily.



The JV will focus on numerous DWM assets, including improvements to its 4,300-mile water distribution system, 12 pumping stations, and two of the world's largest water purification plants, the company said.



Across the city of Chicago, AECOM-DBS will support the ongoing delivery of high-quality drinking water and efficient management of waste and stormwater infrastructure as well as the replacement of 400,000 lead service lines.



