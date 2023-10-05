Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.: Dragonfly Energy Achieves Key Milestone with Successful Cathode Electrode Dry Deposition at Scale for American Lithium Batteries

Dragonfly Energy has successfully dry deposited LiFePO4 cathode electrodes at scale using the Company's patented battery manufacturing processes

This achievement marks the last major technological hurdle in the Company's dry electrode battery cell manufacturing process and is expected to enable Dragonfly Energy to begin producing lithium battery cells in the U.S. by the end of 2023

Completion of Dragonfly Energy's previously announced pilot line, combined with the success of its double-sided dry deposition of both anode and cathode electrodes at scale, positions the Company to achieve delivery of lithium battery cells, across a variety of lithium chemistries, as samples to potential customers by year end

These patented dry deposition processes eliminate the use of toxic solvents, drive cost efficiencies, and represent a significant step in the development of Dragonfly Energy's non-flammable storage cells

RENO, Nev., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), maker of Battle Born BatteriesTM and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced the successful deposition of cathode electrodes, and double-sided dry deposition of both anode and cathode electrodes, both at scale, using the Company's patented dry electrode battery manufacturing process. Achievement of this key technological milestone puts Dragonfly Energy on track for the production of its American-made lithium cells by the end of 2023.

"With the successful scaled-up deposition of cathode electrodes, we can now say that Dragonfly Energy has passed the last anticipated major technological hurdle as we work towards lithium battery cell production right here in Nevada," Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy, said. "Graphite anodes and LiFePO4 cathodes have fundamentally different physical and mechanical properties, so we're proud to say this is a significant achievement for our whole team and an incredibly exciting time for the industry as a whole. I believe it validates the strength of our chemistry agnostic manufacturing process as economically deployable and scalable."

Dragonfly Energy's dry deposition technology eliminates the use of toxic solvents which are used in traditional cell manufacturing. In addition, the Company's manufacturing process enables a significantly reduced footprint, occupying less than 150 square feet per electrode. As a result, Dragonfly Energy's patented approach is expected to not only enhance environmental sustainability but also drive cost efficiency.

Dragonfly Energy's dry electrode manufacturing process is also applicable for use in the co-deposition of electrodes and solid electrolytes. This is expected to be a pivotal factor in the development of the Company's non-flammable storage cells. The successful development of this technology is anticipated to contribute significantly to the distributed grid storage model of the future.

Dragonfly Energy is continuing to make progress on its mission to produce fully American-made lithium batteries and eliminate reliance on overseas manufacturers. With demand for lithium batteries expected to grow more than five-fold by the end of this decade, and the U.S. expected to only capture 30 percent of the value of cell production1, Dragonfly Energy believes it is poised to perform a leading role in American-made lithium cells and bolster the government's efforts to ensuring energy independence.

Dragonfly Energy also expects to announce new Battle Born BatteriesTM products that incorporate these new cells beginning in 2024.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy's research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy's non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

