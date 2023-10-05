Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director Dealing

5 October 2023

The Company was advised on 5 October 2023 that Jonathan Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 568,465 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following this purchase, Jonathan Lewis is beneficially interested in 2,728,461 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.16 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them