Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Director Dealing
5 October 2023
The Company was advised on 5 October 2023 that Jonathan Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 568,465 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.
Following this purchase, Jonathan Lewis is beneficially interested in 2,728,461 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.16 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Jonathan Lewis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price:
Volume:
£0.1653997
568,465 Ordinary Shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
568,465 Ordinary Shares
£0.1653997
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-10-04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange