Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
Tradegate
02.10.23
08:20 Uhr
0,200 Euro
+0,009
+4,71 %
PR Newswire
05.10.2023 | 14:00
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director Dealing

5 October 2023

The Company was advised on 5 October 2023 that Jonathan Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 568,465 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Following this purchase, Jonathan Lewis is beneficially interested in 2,728,461 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.16 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Jonathan Lewis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price:

Volume:

£0.1653997

568,465 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

568,465 Ordinary Shares

£0.1653997

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-04

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


