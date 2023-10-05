374Water Inc.: Leading the Wave of Innovation: 374Water Receives WEF Award for Innovation and Participates in Key Industry Panels at WEFTEC 2023, the Premiere Water Industry Event

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global social impact and cleantech company offering a revolutionary commercial waste management solution for the environment, emerged as a standout cleantech company at this year's WEFTEC conference , reaffirming its commitment to transforming waste management for the water sector.

374Water assumed a prominent role at this year's event, winning the esteemed Innovative Technology Award for the Company's AirSCWO technology, a cutting-edge solution that we believe will significantly alter how we manage the waste our society generates, shifting from treatment and disposal to elimination and resource recovery. This accolade reflects 374Water's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation to create sustainable solutions for the water industry while pioneering a new era in sustainable waste management.

Jeff Quick, 374Water's Interim CEO, stated, "This year's event underscored the industry's growing emphasis on water reuse, PFAS destruction, advanced wastewater treatment solutions, and the imperative need for sustainable practices. 374Water is proud to be at the forefront, driving innovation and environmental stewardship. We remain committed to fostering partnerships that drive positive change and to advancing our solution to end-users to enable a more sustainable future for all."

374Water's expertise was further highlighted as its Vice President Sudhakar (Sunny) Viswanathan participated in the "Fate of PFAS Through Thermal Processes at Water Resource Recovery Facilities" workshop, a sold-out, all-day event that occurred on Saturday, September 30, helping set the tone for the larger event.Sunny also participated in two expert panels: "Behavior of Emerging Contaminants in Thermal Treatment Processes" and "Approaches to PFAS Destruction and Centralized Treatment," sharing his insights on the heightened need for innovations in PFAS destruction and 374Water's concentrated focus on sustainability.

The annual event, hosted by the Water Environment Federation , showcased the most comprehensive array of the latest products, services, technologies, and industry expertise from more than 800 water industry-leading providers. This year's event, held at McCormick Place in Chicago, featured nearly 150 interactive educational sessions and 17 hands-on workshops.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

