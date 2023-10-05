Georgia-Pacific: Swinging With Purpose: Annual Golf Tournament Raises Over $500,000 for Cancer Research and Treatment

For two decades the collaboration has helped raise a remarkable $4.3 million.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific employees, suppliers, and City of Hope representatives recently gathered for an event benefitting the fight against cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Year after year, the golf tournament is a sellout, with some suppliers eager to join ending up on a waiting list. As over 250 participants gathered, it was evident that the tournament was more than just a game of golf - it symbolized a dedication to the cause and showcased the power of preferred partnerships.

The renowned Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia provided the perfect backdrop for the annual charity event, one of Georgia-Pacific's most popular. For two decades the tournament has helped communities all over the U.S., raising a remarkable $4.3 million. Those funds enable City of Hope, one of only 54 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S., to expand and further its mission of advancing research and saving lives.

"Georgia-Pacific has always prioritized helping to improve the lives of others by focusing on solutions to contribute to prosperity through our economic activities and engaging in philanthropic activities," said Lori Chennault, Senior Vice President of Sourcing. "This tournament is more than an event; it's a celebration of shared values, meaningful connections, and the incredible capacity to make a difference when people come together with a purpose."

