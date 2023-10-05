Greenland Technologies Announces A New Partnership With Quality Truck Center Following A String Of Successful Strategic Partnerships

EAST WINDSOR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is a leading developer of innovative solutions for the material handling industry. The company focuses on developing and manufacturing electric industrial vehicles and drive train systems that improve efficiency and reduce emissions. Its goal is to provide high-quality and sustainable solutions for the material handling industry, addressing the need for cleaner and more efficient operations.

The company recently announced its partnership with Quality Truck Center , a commercial truck service center based in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. This alliance is part of Greenland's ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for its cutting-edge HEVI electric industrial vehicle product line. Quality Truck Center will now act as an approved service provider (ASP) for Greenland Technologies' HEVI vehicles. This strategic collaboration aims to offer customer support in the mid-Atlantic region, catering to mechanical and electrical service needs as well as repairs and preventive maintenance for HEVI vehicles.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp., shared, "The development of our Approved Service Provider network program is another major step forward as we continue to expand sales of our electric industrial vehicles. We believe that establishing a strong local Approved Service Provider network program will give our HEVI brand another important strategic advantage and make the decision to purchase one of our innovative, high-performance electric industrial machines from our sustainable HEVI product line even more compelling."

This announcement of Quality Truck Center joining HEVI's network of approved service providers comes after a string of strategic partnerships for Greenland Technologies. In June 2021, the company entered into a major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery, a multinational heavy machinery and automotive manufacturing company. This partnership was aimed at boosting revenue and strengthening Greenland Technologies' leadership position as a first-choice provider in the industry. The company has also recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with New Jersey based, Princeton NuEnergy for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries, further expanding its network of collaborations and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.

Kevin Clifford, CEO of Quality Truck Center, commented, "HEVI has done an excellent job engineering an attractive, high-performance, high ROI electrical industrial vehicle product line. We share in the Company's vision for growth as customers continue to transition to electrical industrial vehicles given the ROI, performance and environmental considerations. We are excited to be formally partnered as a HEVI Authorized Service Provider in what is certain to be a fast-growing network program. This will allow us to leverage our expertise in mechanical, electrical service and repairs, as well as our commitment to preventative maintenance. We fully understand the importance of providing timely, efficient, and effective service to ensure our customers' operations run smoothly. Our team of experts is committed to working closely with HEVI to maintain the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance, as we strive to provide excellent local service and support to the HEVI customers in the mid-Atlantic region."

These strategic partnerships have played a significant role in Greenland Technologies' growth. By collaborating with industry-leading partners, the company has been able to leverage its expertise, resources and market reach to enhance its product offerings and extend its customer support capabilities. These partnerships showcase Greenland Technologies' commitment to its customers and to driving advancements in the field of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems.

Featured photo courtesy of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation.

Contact:

Josh Centanni

jcentanni@gtec-tech.com

SOURCE: Greenland Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789595/greenland-technologies-nasdaq-gtec-announces-a-new-partnership-with-quality-truck-center-following-a-string-of-successful-strategic-partnerships