Kilo Grupe, UAB: The Role of Vagus Nerve in the Lifestyles of Millionaires and Biohackers

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / The vagus nerve is a powerhouse of the human body, holding within it an immense capacity for regulating our bodily functions. Every breath we take, every beat of our heart, and digestion of our food is influenced by this vital nerve.

But it does so much more than that. The vagus nerve is also responsible for controlling our mood and even affects our ability to speak. It's no wonder that this nerve is popping up more and more in the world of biohacking, as reducing stress has been an important theme for research.

Bryan Johnson is a billionaire biohacker with an ambitious goal: reversing the aging process and achieving what some might call "immortality." To pursue this goal, he has embarked on a journey of exploring numerous therapies and undergoing expensive treatments, all with the aim of regaining the vitality of an 18-year-old.

He believes that by pushing the boundaries of science and technology, it might be possible to extend the human lifespan significantly and enhance overall well-being.

One popular tool for this purpose is the "vagus nerve stimulator," such as Pulsetto, which underwent a review by Bryan Johnson.

Millionaires and biohackers are turning to vagus nerve devices for several reasons:

Mood enhancement: The vagus nerve is important for controlling our mood. When the device sends electrical signals to the vagus nerve, it can help improve your mood and lower stress. This mood boost can be a game-changer for high achievers who need to stay sharp and focused.

Pain management: A vagus nerve stimulator can assist in lowering chronic pain. This can be particularly advantageous for biohackers aiming to reach their highest levels of physical and mental performance.

"When using vagus nerve stimulators, people often experience a reaction that isn't easily observable except through a blood test. This reaction involves the spleen releasing acetylcholine, a crucial neurotransmitter known for its role in reducing inflammation.

This decrease in inflammation contributes to pain relief, alleviating migraines, and other related benefits.", explains Vitalijus Majorovas, the co-founder of Pulsetto at Kilo Health.

Improved sleep: Quality sleep is essential for overall well-being and achieving peak performance. Research has demonstrated that vagus nerve stimulation can enhance sleep quality and alleviate symptoms of insomnia.

Enhanced memory and concentration: The vagus nerve is also connected to the memory and concentration centers of the brain. By stimulating the vagus nerve, those areas of the brain can become more active, leading to improved memory and concentration.

Ultimately, there are proactive steps a person must undertake to decelerate the aging process to the greatest extent possible. This is where technology steps in, serving as our guiding light, and enabling us to monitor and enhance our health and well-being.

In the realm of longevity, Bryan Johnson keeps Pulsetto close by on his nightstand - a constant companion in his quest for extended vitality. Meanwhile, others rely on a diverse array of tools, such as mindfulness apps, nutrition tracking apps, and reminders to stay adequately hydrated, all contributing to their pursuit of a healthier and longer life.

