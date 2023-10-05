Maroussi, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) (NASDAQ: PXSAP), an international shipping company, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Henry Williams, CFO, will be presenting at 8:30am ET on October 19th. Members of the Pyxis Tankers Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers currently owns a modern fleet of four product tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids as well as a controlling interest in a joint venture that owns a single dry bulk vessel. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet due to significant capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

