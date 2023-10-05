Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that certain board of directors, senior management and employees of the Company have exercised their options issued under the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $700,000. This decision by members of the Company's board of directors and management team reflects their confidence in the Company's trajectory and future prospects.

"I am thrilled to see our team's strong vote of confidence in Datametrex through the exercise of their stock options. This decision highlights our collective commitment to the Company's vision and strategic direction. It is a testament to our belief that Datametrex is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in our industries, and we are excited about the path ahead," said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with verticals in leading industries, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth, healthcare, and electric vehicles. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in optimizing and fulfilling their operational goals, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to improve businesses' bottom line.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed spin-out transaction. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182960