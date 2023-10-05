Vaisala Group: Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility

Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million three-year unsecured revolving credit facility with two one-year extension options with two of its core banks. The facility agreement includes a financial covenant based on gearing, which is tested semi-annually. This revolving credit facility is to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The arrangement replaces undrawn EUR 50 million facility signed in October 2018.

Banks acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are OP Corporate Bank Plc and Danske Bank A/S.

