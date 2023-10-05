Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
05.10.23
09:15 Uhr
33,700 Euro
+0,600
+1,81 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Vaisala Group: Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million committed revolving credit facility

Vaisala has signed a EUR 50 million three-year unsecured revolving credit facility with two one-year extension options with two of its core banks. The facility agreement includes a financial covenant based on gearing, which is tested semi-annually. This revolving credit facility is to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The arrangement replaces undrawn EUR 50 million facility signed in October 2018.

Banks acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are OP Corporate Bank Plc and Danske Bank A/S.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala


