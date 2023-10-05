- In his previous role, Darden led Otezla® (apremilast) tablet, a leading brand in the competitive psoriasis marketplace -

Dermavant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced the appointment of John Darden as Vice President of Marketing. Darden brings more than 15 years of sales, marketing and market access experience in dermatology and immunology. In his most recent role as Executive Director, Marketing and U.S. Brand Lead, Darden directed the healthcare professional ("HCP"), consumer, and field-based marketing strategies for Otezla® (apremilast) tablet, a leading brand in the competitive psoriasis marketplace.

"I am proud to join a company of innovators and disruptors, with deep experience in dermatology and immunology," said John Darden, Vice President of Marketing at Dermavant. "It's energizing to join a company that thrives on an entrepreneurial spirit, collaboration, and dynamic leadership."

As a key member of the leadership team, Darden will oversee Dermavant's marketing and branding efforts and shape communications strategies that will expand and amplify the company as a leader in the immuno-dermatology space.

"We are thrilled to have John join Dermavant as our new VP of Marketing during a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Chris Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at Dermavant. "John's deep experience in leading a blockbuster brand in a highly competitive market speaks to his experience and leadership. Dermavant is built on innovation, and the addition of John strengthens our commercial strategy and execution. We are committed to continued innovation and bringing solutions to both providers and their patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions."

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's medical dermatology pipeline includes commercialized, late-stage and earlier-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases. Dermavant is marketing tapinarof for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. Dermavant is also developing tapinarof for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children as young as 2 years old and released topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trials in the first half of calendar year 2023. Dermavant's pipeline includes DMVT-506, a next generation aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist under development as a potential differentiated treatment option for immunological and inflammatory diseases with multiple potential routes of administration.

