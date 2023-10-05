Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced a partnership with Marionnaud Switzerland, the European leader in the selective distribution of fragrances and cosmetics, and a subsidiary of the AS Watson group of companies, to debut an AI Haircare Advisor in Switzerland and Austria.

Marionnaud Switzerland has embraced Revieve's AI expertise to drive innovation in the realm of hair care. The introduction of the AI Haircare Advisor is a testament to Marionnaud's visionary approach to consumer well-being and self-care. By joining forces with Revieve, Marionnaud has not only elevated its consumer experience but also set new benchmarks in the beauty industry. This collaboration combines Revieve's proprietary mobile selfie diagnostics technology for hair, user input, and AI-powered personalized recommendations, all seamlessly integrated into a single interactive experience.

"We're thrilled to amplify our partnership with Marionnaud and introduce the revolutionary Haircare Advisor experience. Revieve's Haircare Advisor pioneers a new era of precision hair analysis, tailoring its insights to individual consumer characteristics such as hair type and texture. This tailored approach fosters deeper engagement between customers and brands throughout their hair care journey, enhancing the overall experience and arming brands with invaluable first-party data and insights that yield tangible business results," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO Founder of Revieve. "Our collaboration with Marionnaud has been exceptional, and we're excited to continue setting new standards for personalized hair care excellence."

Marionnaud's AI Haircare Advisor, harnessing Revieve's patented mobile selfie diagnostics technology and AI recommendation engine, plays a pivotal role in gathering essential customer information. Through this data-driven strategy, Marionnaud's AI Haircare Advisor extends precise product recommendations that not only elevate customer satisfaction but also bolster customer retention rates.

A standout feature of the Digital Haircare Advisor is its unwavering commitment to transparency. Marionnaud's consumers are presented with personalized product recommendations along with detailed ingredient information, empowering them to make informed choices aligned with their preferences and values.

"We partnered with Revieve to introduce a scientific methodology to hair analysis, allowing us to deliver precise hair care routines to our customers. The advisor experience powered by Revieve aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering people to feel special, and this collaboration allows us to achieve that connection at an even deeper level," said Martina Müller, Commercial Director at Marionnaud. "By providing personalized haircare insights through the advisor, we're not only catering to individual needs but also enhancing the overall sense of self-care and well-being."

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience, leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and colour cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

About Marionnaud

The origin of Marionnaud lies in Paris, the home of French beauty and chic. In Austria, Marionnaud is the leader in the selective beauty market. Since the Austrian launch of Marionnaud in 2001, we established 72 perfumeries and our online store. Since 2023 Marionnaud Austria also delivers to Germany. Marionnaud is represented in Switzerland since 2000. With over 70 perfumeries and our online store, Marionnaud is the top address in the selective beauty trade in Switzerland.

In addition to a broad assortment of more than 10,000 international brand-name articles, Marionnaud offers an exclusive selection of fragrances, innovative skin care, trendy make-up, and accessories. Marionnaud is also proud to sell 40 selected brands exclusively in Austria as well as in Switzerland. The carefully selected assortment is complemented in all areas by high-quality private brands and a large selection of beauty accessories and gift ideas.

Marionnaud also carries selected natural cosmetics and ecologically certified care products to help all beauty needs individually with the perfect solution.

