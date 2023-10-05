NUSO service lines, including NUSO Bridge for Microsoft Teams and NUSO Bridge for Zoom, to be available to UK based customers

NUSO, a leading provider of proprietary Cloud Communication, Collaboration and CPaaS enablement solutions, announced the acquisition of I-Net Communications Group Limited, a UK based communications service provider.

This transaction establishes NUSO's Cloud Communications UK-based footprint and will enable UK based customers to utilize NUSO service lines, including NUSO Bridge for Microsoft Teams and NUSO Bridge for Zoom- an enablement technology that bridges PBX, SIP Trunking and Direct Routing platforms into the Microsoft Teams and Zoom environments. Just as NUSO's US based network footprint serves as a foundation for NUSO's full-stack Cloud solutions, I-Net's network footprint will serve as the same foundation for NUSO's full-stack Cloud solutions in the UK.

"NUSO has executed a series of successful acquisitions since becoming an independent cloud communications provider in 2018," says Matt Siemens, CEO, NUSO. "The addition of I-Net supports NUSO's growth objectives in geographic market reach and builds upon NUSO's rapidly expanding Cloud Communications and CPaaS enablement portfolio."

NUSO's Cloud solutions are platform agnostic and compatible with customer and partner hosted-VoIP platforms of choice. All US based services are supported by NUSOflex, a proprietary software defined origination feature, providing Carriers and SMEs with true inbound local calling redundancy.

"This acquisition is an exciting step for NUSO as the existing I-Net network provides the perfect platform to support NUSO's cloud communication technologies. We remain 100% committed to delivering innovative products and world class service to our channel partners, carrier customers, and resellers as we continue our European expansion," says Nick Thwaites, Head of Sales, NUSO EMEA.

The acquisition of I-Net adds an additional set of UK based business communications services to NUSO's growing portfolio, including Contact Centre, Voice, SIP Trunking, and Cloud PBX. NUSO now operates native UK Geo, UK Non-Geo and UK Toll Free number ranges and multiple key interconnects with other UK telephony networks.

NUSO was advised by Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique.

ABOUT NUSO

NUSOdeliversa diversified portfolio of Cloud Communications and CPaaS enablement solutions. The Company's full-stack offerings are enabled by its frictionless service delivery. The Company maximizes resiliency while minimizing cost to channel partners and direct customers through native control of all service layers from the network foundation to the business application. The Company addresses multiple expanding business markets, of all sizes, selling enterprise-grade, as-a-service offerings. Headquartered in University City, Missouri, USA, the Company services businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.

