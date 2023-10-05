Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05
Date: 05 October 2023
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Net Asset Values
Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values
("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 04 October 2023 are as follows:
365.49 pence per share (including income)
361.03 pence per share (excluding income)
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500.