Softdocs Announces Appointment of Scott Coons to Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Softdocs, the process automation and document management platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today that Scott Coons has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Coons brings more than 20 years of enterprise software leadership experience to Softdocs.

Coons was co-founder and CEO of Perceptive Software, an enterprise content management (ECM) software company. As Perceptive's CEO, he oversaw the company's rapid and sustained organic growth, which led to its acquisition by Lexmark International in 2010.

Coons continued on as CEO of Perceptive Software and President of Lexmark Enterprise Software, guiding the acquisition and integration of 11 other software companies under the Lexmark umbrella, until his retirement in July 2015. At the time of Coons' retirement, he had grown Lexmark Enterprise Software revenue to more than $700 million and 3,000 employees worldwide.

"Process automation brings unprecedented value to colleges, universities, government agencies, and K-12 school districts," said Coons. "Softdocs is uniquely positioned to provide these institutions with the solutions and capabilities they need to automate critical processes and deliver services smoothly and efficiently."

Coons' appointment comes on the heels of the company's rapid expansion in the public sector market. More than 100 organizations across higher education, K-12, and government have partnered with Softdocs in the past 24 months to optimize their business processes and improve service to their constituents using the Softdocs platform for document management, digital forms, workflow automation, and electronic signatures.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott to the Softdocs Board of Directors," said Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs. "Scott's proven experience in automation and enterprise software for higher education and the public sector is invaluable to Softdocs as we grow our business and meet the evolving needs of these markets."

Coons was honored as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and a Computerworld Honors Program Laureate in 2006. He is a University of Kansas Endowment Trustee and an advisory board member for both the KU School of Engineering and KU School of Business. Coons is an active technology investor and is a partner at Perceptive Equity, which invests in early-stage software companies.

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states and cities. Softdocs solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

