

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The weekly Jobless Claims might be the highlight on Thursday. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 19.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 176.54 points or 1.4 percent to 13,236.01, the S&P 500 advanced 34.30 points or 0.8 percent to 4,263.75 and the Dow rose 127.17 points or 0.4 percent to 33,129.55.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 210K, while it was up 204K in the prior week.



The International Trade in Goods and Services for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the deficit was $65 billion.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 90 bcf.



Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at 48.002 trillion.



Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Golden Week holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.10 percent higher at 17,213.87.



Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.80 percent to 31,075.36 while the broader Topix index settled 2.02 percent higher at 2,263.76.



Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent to 6,925.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained half a percent to close at 7,117.50.



