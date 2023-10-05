As TheLawyerGuide unveils its innovative legaltech platform in the Netherlands, this marks more than just another expansion. With its roots in Norway and footprints in several European countries, TheLawyerGuide now takes a bold step into a high-density legal professional market. But the story doesn't stop here. The ambitious sights are set on the colossal U.S. market, preparing for a showdown with giants like Avvo. This is not merely about finding lawyers-it's about redefining the client-lawyer experience in an increasingly digital world.

In a move to shake up the traditional landscape of the legal industry, TheLawyerGuide.com ("TheLawyerGuide") has announced the launch of its innovative legaltech platform in the Netherlands.

TheLawyerGuide.com Expands Its Legaltech Marketplace to the Netherlands

In a move to shake up the traditional landscape of the legal industry, TheLawyerGuide.com ('TheLawyerGuide') has announced the launch of its innovative legaltech platform in the Netherlands.

Since its inception in Norway in 2020, the platform has since rolled out its services in countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland. The Netherlands launch signifies the company's continued commitment to offering clients an enhanced way to find suitable lawyers.

The Netherlands boasts a significant number of practicing lawyers, underscored by a high lawyers-per-capita count. This high density of legal professionals creates a unique landscape for TheLawyerGuide's platform. Not just a marketplace, the website Legaaly.nl also provides SaaS marketing tools designed exclusively for lawyers. These tools aim to help lawyers streamline and optimize their online presence, allowing for a more efficient client-lawyer matching process.

"The launch in the Netherlands represents a pivotal moment in our global strategy," said Erling Løken Andersen, chairman of TheLawyerGuide. "We view it as a first global step, preparing us for our forthcoming ambitious expansion into the U.S. market."

The U.S. market for legal assistance is vast, with Avvo, the marketplace giant, reporting impressive revenues year after year. Having secured a total of $132 million in funding, Avvo was acquired by California-based Internet Brands in 2018. As TheLawyerGuide gears up for its U.S release, it sets the stage for an intriguing competitive scenario with Avvo.

Aside from its core marketplace offering, TheLawyerGuide's platform serves as a valuable repository of lawyer-client experiences, offering insights and reviews that are integral for potential clients. Statistics have shown that over 70% of clients prioritize reviews and personal experiences when choosing a legal representative.

TheLegalGuide has previously raised €400.000 EUR from its founder Erling Løken Andersen, followed by a successful crowdfunding campaign bringing in €430.000 EUR. In the last round, the company was valued at €3.6m EUR. TheLegalGuide's journey from its Nordic origins to a growing European presence underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing the legal marketplace. With eyes set on the Netherlands and the U.S, TheLawyerGuide aims to redefine how clients engage with legal professionals, making the entire process more transparent, efficient, and user-friendly.

