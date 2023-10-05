Paradigm for Parity® Recognizes Trane Technologies' Deidra Parrish Williams & Britt Smith As 2023 Women on the Rise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce Deidra Parrish Williams and Britt Smith have been named as 2023 Women on the Rise by Paradigm for Parity®. The annual accolade highlights women who are breaking barriers in corporate leadership and show the value of gender parity, including racial equity in the workforce.

"We are extremely proud to see Deidra and Britt recognized with this prestigious award," said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. "They are deeply committed to creating an uplifting, inclusive culture where every voice counts and people feel valued. This recognition is well-deserved, and we applaud their leadership."

Deidra Parrish Williams leads corporate citizenship at Trane Technologies, which includes oversight of the company's Sustainable Futures strategy. Sustainable Futures focuses on uplifting and engaging students from underrepresented communities throughout their education journeys and includes investing $100 million by 2030 in programs that improve access to STEM education and career opportunities. Deidra is also active on several volunteer boards dedicated to creating opportunity including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, Bethpage Federal Credit Union and Project GRAD.

Britt Smith is a Senior Manager of Corporate Strategy at Trane Technologies. She is passionate about exploring the impact of diverse and inclusive cultures on corporate performance and dedicates her time to create a workplace culture where diverse employees feel supported, celebrated, set up for success and can bring their authentic selves to work.

"These women are unsung heroes," said Sandra Quince, CEO, Paradigm for Parity®. "They not only excel in their day jobs, but also, by example, promote diversity and inclusion and support a culture where all employees can show up, bring their authentic selves, and thrive."

Trane Technologies has been a member of Paradigm for Parity® since 2017 and was the first company in its industry to join. Paradigm for Parity® is a coalition of business leaders, board members and academics who are committed to addressing the gender gap in corporate leadership. Trane Technologies underscored this pledge with its Opportunity for All pillar of our 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which includes taking action to achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles and creating workforce diversity reflective of our communities.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Paradigm for Parity®

As a nonprofit founded by a group of women executives in 2015, the Paradigm for Parity® coalition supports its member companies around the world in achieving gender parity including racial equity in their corporate leadership within 15 years of joining the coalition. In partnership with member company executives and recognized experts, the organization develops and promotes actionable strategies that transform corporate culture, so that women of all races, cultures and backgrounds have equal power and opportunity. To learn more about Paradigm for Parity, please visit paradigm4parity.org.



