Fluence Named Top Battery-Based Energy Storage Provider in S&P Global Commodity Insights Report

According to the 2023 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report, Fluence leads the global market share of installed and planned energy storage projects

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, has been named the top global provider of battery-based energy storage systems according to the 2023 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The ranking is based on market share of installed and planned projects. The report also ranks Fluence as the top storage provider within the U.S. market, with 22% market share based on MW of installed capacity. The company operates across 47 markets globally with over 7 GW of energy storage assets contracted and deployed.



"We're pleased to be recognized as the world's leading energy storage provider by S&P Global Commodity Insights," said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. "As the world quickly turns to energy storage as a key enabler of the clean energy transition, our industry will no doubt become increasingly competitive. Fluence's ecosystem of solutions, including cutting-edge energy storage products, optimization software, and operational services combined with more than 15 years of team experience contribute to our leading position and rapid growth in this market. Most important though is our focus on creating long-term partnerships with customers globally to work at the speed that meets their needs in this rapidly changing, complex battery storage market."

Fluence was also named the top global energy storage providerin the 2021 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report published by IHS Markit. The 2023 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator Report is available through S&P Global Commodity Insights Clean Energy Technology.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedInor Twitter.

