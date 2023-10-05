Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA4K | ISIN: US2641201064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
29.03.23
22:00 Uhr
18,990 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2023 | 14:34
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duck Creek Technologies Earns Top 50 Solution Provider Status and Top 100 Fast Track FinTech in IDC's 2023 FinTech Rankings

Recognition comes alongside ecosystem partners and global technology leaders who support global insurance businesses

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023with other global technology leaders, demonstrating its noticeable, continued growth and strong market traction.

The IDC FinTech Rankings select the global technology leaders based on prior calendar year revenue results. Those included in this year's rankings are critical to the modernization and digital transformation of the financial services industry, and Duck Creek is proud to be named along with ecosystem partners, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, CoreLogic, DocuSign, Eviden, Experian, EY, Hexaware, HCLTech, IBM, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, NTT DATA, Smart Communications, TransUnion and Wipro. Duck Creek achieved year-over-year growth by focusing on customer success and its partner ecosystem approach, affirming that it "takes a village" to support the most sophisticated insurers worldwide with market-leading technology solutions.

"The deep trust from our global customers and partners paired with our world-class technology and our award-winning culture has enabled Duck Creek to achieve historical growth while adapting to a dynamic macro climate and evolving insurance industry trends," said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. "Our inclusion on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings reinforces our passion for enabling the success of our customers and the differentiated value we bring to the insurance industry as a globally trusted modern P&C SaaS brand."

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for twenty years and has expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Carley Bunch
carley.bunch@duckcreek.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.