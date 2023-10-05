Westlake Global Compounds, a leading provider of specialty plastics compounds and a Westlake company, and Resinex, a leader in plastic distribution in Europe, today announced that the companies will extend the sales presence of Westlake's PVC compounds. The partnership will combine Westlake's expertise in PVC compounds with Resinex's expertise in distributing polymers solutions to extend Westlake products' access throughout the Resinex organization.

"We are excited to partner with Resinex with our European compounding business," said Renee Havrilla, Vice President of Westlake Global Compounds. "Resinex is a highly respected company with a strong track record of cooperation with its customers. Together, we will be able to offer our customers a wider range of high-quality PVC compounds that meet their specific needs."

The partnership will focus on the European and Turkish market. The companies expect to begin shipping products in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Westlake Global Compounds

Westlake Global Compounds, a business unit of Houston-based Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK), is a global compounding business with facilities worldwide in China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United States and Vietnam; as well as a stabilizer plant in Japan and a world-class research facility in France and eight application laboratories. It is a leading manufacturer of specialty PVC compounds. The company has a strong track record of innovation and customer service globally. For more information, see www.westlakeglobalcompounds.com

About Resinex

Founded in 1988 Resinex is a pan-European distribution company with a leading position in the plastics and rubbers distribution market. Resinex is the only polymer supplier covering all European countries, with a broad network of sales offices and local warehouses combined with a central logistic department and warehouse in Belgium. Resinex annually serves more than 10,000 customers.

