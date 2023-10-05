Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

Orion expanded to 9000 hectares with two new claims totalling 5119 hectares





Over 10 kilometres of additional prospective magnetic low strike length acquired via low-cost staking





Orion expansion area covers the interpreted southern extension of the Larocque uranium corridor, host to the Hurricane deposit and Alligator Lake and Larocque Lake uranium zones

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Our technical team continues to deliver in a highly competitive staking environment. Land in the Athabasca Basin is at a premium and adding over 10 kilometres of a prospective trend is a win for our team. Year to date, we have added more than 73,000 hectares of land, and our entire portfolio remains 100% owned."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration commented: "We are pleased to have more than doubled the prospective magnetic low strike length contained by our 100% owned Orion property. As with the original Orion claim, this ground is highly underexplored and is prospective for uranium exploration."

Orion Property

Orion is located 29 kilometres west of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and 29 kilometres north of the McArthur River uranium mine (Figure 1). The Property covers the interpreted intersection of the Larocque uranium corridor and a splay off the Cable Bay Shear Zone (Figure 2).

Competitive staking in September added two claims to the Property totaling 5119 hectares and covering an additional 10 kilometres of prospective magnetic low strike length. The newly added strike includes the interpreted southern extension of the Larocque uranium trend, host to the Hurricane uranium deposit and the Larocque Lake and Alligator Lake uranium zones (Figure 2). Staking of the new claims was largely driven by preliminary interpretation of results from Cosa's July 2023 MobileMT airborne survey over the Ursa and Orion properties.

The single historical drill hole completed on Orion is interpreted to have missed the targeted conductor. Historical drilling along strike to the west of Orion intersected zones of structural disruption in the sandstone with illitic hydrothermal alteration and anomalous uranium geochemistry, including 0.05% U3O8 over 1.0 metres (932.4-933.4 metres) immediately above the unconformity in PAR-03 associated with hydrothermal hematite alteration.

Next Steps

Future work at Orion is expected to include additional MobileMT surveying to identify areas for high-quality ground geophysical surveying to generate targets for subsequent diamond drilling. The Company aims to share results of the recently received 3-D inversion of the MobileMT survey over Ursa and Orion properties in the coming weeks.

Figure 1 - Cosa's Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Property Portfolio



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - Orion Property Expansion



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/183034_eade35b2e4dc2a8f_004full.jpg

Market Maker Engagement

Generation IACP is a registered broker and member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (formerly, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada), the TSX Venture Exchange, the CSE, the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange. GIACP will provide market-making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares on the CSE (the "Services").

In exchange for Services, Cosa has agreed to pay GIACP a monthly cash fee of C$7500 for an initial term of twelve months (the "Initial Term"). The Initial Term shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six month periods (together with the "Initial Term", the "Term"), unless the Company provides written notice of termination to GIACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or GIACP provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Cosa and GIACP act at arm's length and are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Neither GIACP nor its affiliates or associates have any direct or indirect interest in the Company nor will such entities receive any shares, stock options, warrants, or other securities as compensation for the Services. GIACP does not currently own any shares in the Company; however, GIACP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes nine uranium exploration properties totaling over 160,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

