

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) announced a profit for first quarter of $234.8 million



The company's bottom line came in at $234.8 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $231.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.5 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.8% to $1.67 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.95 Full year revenue guidance: $6.8 - $7.0 Bln



