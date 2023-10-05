Moderna Canada Inc.: Moderna Files for Health Canada Review of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine, mRNA-1345

mRNA-1345 is an investigational vaccine for the prevention of RSV in adults aged 60 years or older

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Moderna Biopharma Canada Corp. today announced the filing of a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for mRNA-1345, its investigational vaccine candidate for the prevention of RSV in adults aged 60 years or older. This is the first mRNA vaccine candidate for RSV filed in Canada.

RSV is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections in older adults and can cause a significant burden to health systems through hospitalizations and emergency care admissions.1 Mortality is more common among the elderly hospitalized for RSV compared to other adults.1

"We've seen the impact that respiratory viruses like RSV can have on the health and wellbeing of Canadians. As we approach the height of respiratory virus season, we're pleased to now have a second vaccine candidate from our mRNA platform seeking regulatory approval in Canada," said Leslie Madden, Head of Regulatory Science, Moderna Canada. "Our mRNA platform is enabling us to tackle this pervasive public health burden with speed and clinical rigor and we look forward to supporting the Health Canada review of this important submission."



The regulatory submission is based on positive data from a prespecified interim analysis of the pivotal ConquerRSV study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 37,000 adults 60 years or older in 22 countries, including Canada. The submission follows the company's filings for mRNA-1345 with regulators globally, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Swissmedic in Switzerland, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

