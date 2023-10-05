Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - GoGlobal, a leading Employer of Record (EOR), is pleased to announce its partnership with IWG, the parent company of Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature. This collaboration allows GoGlobal to provide office space and hybrid working solutions to client talent in almost any location where the company offers direct services.

While remote work has proven to be convenient and productive, employers now want to combine this with the collaboration and connectivity benefits of an office environment, empowering teams to work productively from a combination of locations.

Employers and their teams are still adjusting to a hybrid working set-up and recognizing some of the challenges, GoGlobal has taken a significant step by partnering with IWG to offer multiple benefits.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with IWG. Thanks to this collaboration, we're now able to offer office space and co-working solutions to client workers in almost any location we provide direct services. With this arrangement, GoGlobal is empowering clients to offer their EOR workers a physical office space to connect and collaborate at a location that's convenient to them," said Andrew Lindquist, Partner at GoGlobal.

The ability to work from an office environment offers numerous benefits to both individuals and businesses. It fosters collaboration, provides a professional environment, grants access to resources and creates networking opportunities. By joining forces with IWG, GoGlobal aims to leverage these advantages and enhance the working experience for client talent.

An IWG spokesperson said: "We are very pleased to partner with GoGlobal offering their client talent access to the highest quality hybrid working solutions in approaching 4,000 locations in more than 120 countries."

The partnership between IWG and GoGlobal offers many synergies. IWG boasts an extensive network of flexible workspaces in numerous cities and countries, enabling companies to establish a presence in multiple locations without the need for inflexible, expensive and long-term leases. This global reach aligns perfectly with GoGlobal's mission to provide seamless EOR services worldwide.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, GoGlobal remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients and client talent. The partnership with IWG is a testament to this commitment and will positively impact client satisfaction and overall business success.

For further information about GoGlobal and its partnership with IWG, please contact:

Bonnie Elgie

Associate Director, Content and Communications

GoGlobal

Bonnie.elgie@goglobalgeo.com

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed, naturally diverse remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows companies of all sizes to hire people anywhere in the world without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 137 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage and pay exceptional talent - quickly, cost effectively and compliantly.

About IWG

IWG is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG's hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

IWG's unrivalled network coverage includes approaching 4,000 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world's leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the IWG app.

For more information visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with IWG, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location

