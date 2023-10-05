Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will be the official sponsor of the FIFA-affiliated professional Costa Rican soccer team, Club Sport Herediano. This partnership marks the first and only partnership between a CBD brand and a FIFA-recognized premier division professional soccer team.

cbdMD was the first CBD company to hold the NSF Certified for Sport® certification for hemp-derived cannabinoid products back in 2022 and currently has the largest lineup of products including its Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels, Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies, and CBD PM Softgel Capsules. The NSF Certified for Sport® certification ensures that anyone concerned with drug tests for THC will not fail them; from athletes to first responders, nurses, doctors, and anyone else wanting to incorporate CBD into their health and wellness routine without worrying about failing a drug test for THC. Through this particular partnership, the medical staff for Club Sport Herediano will be incorporating cbdMD's NSF Certified for Sport® products into the wellness and recovery routines of its players, based on their individual needs.

"Partnerships with professional athletes have always been an important part of cbdMD's identity, and we are honored to team up with Club Sport Herediano to bring our NSF Certified for Sport® CBD products to its players - so they can experience how CBD can benefit them both on and off the field," said cbdMD's interim CEO & CFO, Ronan Kennedy. "We see this partnership as a major step for the CBD industry towards breaking the stigma of cannabis use in professional sports and, ultimately, setting the stage for partnerships with other teams - both domestically and internationally - in the near future."

Dr. Alvaro Mora, the physician for Club Sport Herediano, remarked, "Through the incorporation of cbdMD products into our athletes' nutritional regimen, our aim is to not only minimize the risk of injuries but also expedite recovery should injuries occur. Utilizing products like cbdMD's CBD Freeze will assist us in topically alleviating inflammation and pain related to strenuous activity; similarly, the supplements will further contribute to reducing post-activity inflammation and fatigue, thereby facilitating faster recuperation for our athletes."

cbdMD also recently published new safety data supporting a safe upper dose of its proprietary Broad Spectrum CBD blend in Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, making the Company one of only two global brands with such in-depth peer-reviewed, published data to support the credibility, quality, and safety of its products.

NSF's global Certified for Sport® program helps athletes, dieticians, coaches, and consumers make safer decisions when choosing sports supplements. The Certified for Sport® certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and the Canadian Football League. Certified for Sport® is also recommended by the NFL, NBA, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA, iNADO, Ironman, NASCAR, Taylor Hooton Foundation, and many other organizations seeking to mitigate the risks of contaminated dietary supplements.

To mark the occasion, Jafet Soto Molina, from Club Sport Herediano, will also be holding a press conference on Thursday (10/5) at 2:00 p.m. EDT to announce the historic partnership between the team and cbdMD. Watch live on the cbdMD Costa Rica YouTube Channel.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

