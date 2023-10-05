CACI Named Top Workplace San Antonio 2023

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been named a Top Workplace San Antonio 2023 by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. for a fifth consecutive year.

"CACI's workforce is unified in its unyielding adherence to our two pillars character and innovation," said Angie Combs, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "As our continued success in meeting customers' needs drives us forward as a company, we strive to uphold and amplify our culture of ethics and integrity within our San Antonio community."

CACI's unyielding ambition and innovation set the company apart as a leader in national security. The company is not only defined by the differentiated technology and distinctive expertise it provides for their customers, but also by the valuable opportunities CACI offers employees and future industry leaders across the country.

CACI is an active member of the San Antonio community and has taken a vested interested in furthering the education of future talent in Bexar County - from original membership and funding of the University of Texas San Antonio's National Security Collaboration Center to annual sponsorship of the AFCEA Alamo ACE conference. CACI Cares, the company's philanthropic arm, has partnered with the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT), a technology museum dedicated to promoting and enabling STEM education. Through this partnership, CACI enables San Antonio students to consider a career in national security and related technologies.

Honorees are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, that evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

