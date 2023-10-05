Black Book Market Research: AQuity Solutions Ranked #1 for Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription and Document Capture Solutions for 10th Consecutive Year by Black Book Poll

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Black Book, recognized for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys in the healthcare services and software industries, conducted a comprehensive crowdsourced user poll to determine the highest-ranked medical transcription software systems and outsourced virtual scribe services. Clients rated Cary, NC- headquartered AQuity Solutions with the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the sweeping study of user experience again for a tenth year.









In total, 806 hospitals and 2,274 physician practices responded to the Black Book polls in Q2-Q4 2023, measuring how providers are dealing with future-proofing their technology, decreasing staffing costs, and resource shortages with state-of-the-art transcription software and outsourced solutions.

"Medical transcription has become a critical part of the clinical documentation process as vendors are tested with the challenges of supporting clients as they go through healthcare reform and the progressive move toward value-based reimbursement," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book.

Studies evidenced that traditional EHR charting has led to a reduced quality of the patient encounter as reported by 96% of physicians and 92% of office staff survey respondents, as well as clinician burnout reconfirmed by 90% of responding physicians. Eighty-five percent of 1,120 healthcare consumers (patients) also surveyed in a Black Book panel poll indicated they are dissatisfied with the abbreviated time spent with their physician in their last exam, both in-office and through telemedicine.

Business office managers and physician administrators report, on average, 39% or more loss of practice revenue caused by increased down-coding and fewer patient visits, including telemedicine encounters, since 2019, a 20% increase over the 2022 polling period.

"When practices use virtual scribes, clinicians see a significant reduction in time expended in non-clinical tasks, reduced queues for patient visits, improved documentation, and coding quality, and enhanced patient satisfaction," said Brown.

Based on the aggregate client experience and customer satisfaction scores on 18 key performance indicators, AQuity ranked first across 12 of the surveyed subsets including:

Transcription Technology Software, Hospitals, and Inpatient Facility Practitioners.

Transcription Technology Software, Physicians, and Ambulatory Care.

Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services, Hospitals, and Inpatient Facilities, Practitioners, and

Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services, Physicians, and Ambulatory Care.

"AQuity is recognized repeatedly for the success of the company because it has built on a winning combination of unparalleled customer service, innovative applications of technology, reliability, and transparent processes by seamlessly integrating EHR, artificial intelligence, and documentation workflow," said Brown.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides medical transcription clients, healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over 1,300,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 18 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, services, and outsourcing industries.

Black Book founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including AQuity Solutions, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

Follow Black Book on Twitter @blackbookpolls and Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackbookmarketresearchllc

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see http://blackbookmarketresearch.com. Black Book FAQ including responses to recent reports can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/FAQ



Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590



SOURCE: Black Book Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789025/aquity-solutions-ranked-1-for-virtual-scribes-medical-transcription-and-document-capture-solutions-for-10th-consecutive-year-by-black-book-poll