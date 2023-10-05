Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2023 | 15:14
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ERISA SMART/Participant ID: Former Department of Labor Investigator Launches Antifraud Software for Retirement Plans

New Technology Created to Protect Americans' Retirement Funds

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Former Department of Labor Investigator and ERISA expert David Donaldson launches Participant I.D., a company that protects against unauthorized fraudulent distributions from retirement plans.

Participant I.D.

Participant I.D.
Company Logo



Participant I.D. software allows service providers and plan sponsors the ability to verify a participant's identification within minutes during the distribution process. A participant can be verified by simply using their cell phone. This three-factor authentication process utilizes the latest in biometric facial recognition and government identification verification technologies. Participant I.D. generates a proprietary identity graph scoring algorithm to verify the identity of the participant.

"Fraudulent distributions happen more than the industry would like to admit. Most distributions go through very little scrutiny and the fraudsters know it," says Donaldson.

Participant I.D. is currently licensing the software to third-party administrators and pooled employer plan providers. An enterprise solution will be available for recordkeepers in November.

For more information, please visit www.participantid.com.

Contact Information
David Donaldson
CEO
sales@participantid.com
(805) 670-4986

SOURCE: Participant I.D.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790179/former-department-of-labor-investigator-launches-antifraud-software-for-retirement-plans

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.