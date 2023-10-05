Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference and the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, today announced management will deliver a company presentation and hold investor meetings at the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held October 12, 2023 in New York. Biofrontera management will also participate in the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference being held October 19-22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, including the exhibition of three posters.

Event: Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time Location: The Yale Club, New York City

Tap Room - 3rd Floor

To request a one-on-one meeting with Biofrontera management, please contact your Roth MKM representative or Tirth Patel at LHA Investor Relations at tpatel@lhai.com.

Biofrontera will exhibit three posters at the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference highlighting findings from investigator- and company-initiated research on photodynamic therapy (PDT) using Ameluz® (Ameluz®-PDT). The following posters will be available for viewing in The Wynn Las Vegas exhibit hall:

1. Title: Seasonal and Geographical Trends in Photodynamic Therapy Utilization in the United States: A Cross-Sectional Study From 2015-2022

The data was generated from closed and open U.S. medical procedural claims and analyzed

2. Title: Photodynamic Therapy with 10% Aminolevulinic Acid Gel and Red-Light for the Treatment of Non-Aggressive BCCs: 5-Year Follow-Up Data of a Randomized, Controlled, Comparative, Multicenter Phase-III-Trial

This study was sponsor-initiated by Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH

3. Title: Red-Light Photodynamic Therapy with 10% ALA Gel following Microneedling in the Treatment of Facial Actinic Keratosis - Cosmetic and Clinical Outcomes

This study was investigator-initiated and supported by Biofrontera Inc.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Biofrontera Inc.'s (the "Company") preliminary revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, expectations for revenue growth in 2023, the adoption of PDT for the treatment of actinic keratoses by dermatologists, and the success of the Company's sales strategy. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

212-201-6614

tpatel@lhai.com

