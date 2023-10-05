Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Carnival PLC - Block Listing Return

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

Date:October 2023

Name of applicant:

Carnival plc

Name of scheme:

Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 April 2023

To:

30 September 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

9,252

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

100,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

8,487

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

100,765

Name of contact:

Jessica Del Pino

Telephone number of contact:

+1-305-406-5268


