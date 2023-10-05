Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188
04.10.23
09:48 Uhr
9,810 Euro
+0,132
+1,36 %
PR Newswire
05.10.2023 | 15:24
Electrolux Group: AB Electrolux Chairman Staffan Bohman declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffan Bohman has today notified the AB Electrolux Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election as Chairman of the Board of AB Electrolux at the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Staffan Bohman has been Chairman since 2018. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the People Committee.

The Nomination Committee's process of proposing a successor has been initiated.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-10-2023 15:00 CET.

For more information:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

© 2023 PR Newswire
