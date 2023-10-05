Electrolux Group: AB Electrolux Chairman Staffan Bohman declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffan Bohman has today notified the AB Electrolux Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election as Chairman of the Board of AB Electrolux at the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

Staffan Bohman has been Chairman since 2018. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the People Committee.

The Nomination Committee's process of proposing a successor has been initiated.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-10-2023 15:00 CET.

