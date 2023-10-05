KeyBank to Present Homeownership Workshops in Rochester

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / KeyBank

Workshops will provide advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers

KeyBank will present homeownership workshops in Rochester, NY. Leslie Curry, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 407614), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The workshops will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Valley Branch located at 1475 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester on the following days:

October 11 th

October 18 th

October 25 th

November 1 st

November 8 th

November 15 th

December 6th

Admission is free. Please call (585) 770-1659 to register.

ABOUT KEYCORP

