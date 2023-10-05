INFORMA MARKETS: Waste and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show Returns in January 2024 with Increased Certification Opportunities

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Veteran, Rocky Bleier, to keynote.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Waste and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show (WWETT), the largest and most immersive showcase of innovations within the wastewater industry returns to the Indiana Convention Center January 24-27, bringing together experts, cutting-edge technologies and services for three days of exploration and networking, providing unparalleled access to thousands of professionals in the wastewater and environmental services industries.





WWETT offers up-to-date resources and technologies for the growing wastewater industry, now sized at USD 295 billion . With over 500 leading suppliers in 20 different industries from over 40 countries, WWETT gathers 12,000 participants to exhibit, network and gain insight on categories like absorption materials, dewatering equipment, erosion control and inspection.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Veteran, Rocky Bleier, will open the showcase with a keynote conversation, speaking on perseverance, hard work and strong self-belief.

The accredited education program is filled with comprehensive sessions on subject matter spanning multiple industries. Sessions include expert-led conversations on a range of topics from data protection and organizational structure to the safe handling of fats, oils and grease, sewer and drain cleaning and more to provide attendees with current trends and solutions to prominent challenges. WWETT offers educational tracks presented by state departments of education and certification boards, with many sessions counting toward fulfilling required?continuing educational units (CEUs)?and?professional development hours (PDHs).

In a session titled Trade Associations in the Wastewater Industry, four industry leading associations, the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO), National Association of Wastewater Technicians (NAWT), National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWRA) and Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) discuss how industry leaders are helping the environment, the community and business. Topics of conversation include advocacy, raising standards, education and challenges facing the workforce.

WWETT Talks Live features focused insights from the industry's most innovative company presidents, founders and executives in conversations surrounding adopting trends, community impact and steps to becoming a multi-dimensional operation. Speakers in WWETT Talks Live offer insightful knowledge of both wastewater and general business-related topics including leadership in company structures and community impact.

The National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association returns for its coveted Backhoe Roe-D-Hoe Championship Competition. Leading participants will compete to use a backhoe bucket to move through a course in a race against time, offering backhoe operators the chance to compete for a cash prize. The competition will run through all three days of the WWETT expo.

"The Waste and Wastewater event kicks off the year with a gathering of thousands of suppliers and exhibitors ready to learn and grow their businesses through strategic partnerships," says Marc Acampora, Market Leader, WWETT. "Investing in education provides our attendees the chance to network with wastewater professionals to stay on the pulse of the industry, gain insight into the latest trends and receive essential certifications."

Exhibiting companies at WWETT 2024 include Imperial Industries Inc., Satellite Industries, RapidView LLC, Vac-Con Inc., Federal Signal, Infiltrator Water Technologies and Hammerhead Trenchless, attracting a domestic and global audience of buyers from septic and sewer and pipe installers, municipalities, water treatment plant operators and portable sanitation service providers.

Additional networking opportunities include the WWETT Welcome Party, a summer-themed gathering on Thursday, January 25 at 5:00 P.M. featuring live music, games and prizes to celebrate the first day of the show.

Stay up to date with updates on the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show at www.wwettshow.com for more information on the 2024 expo.

About the WWETT Show

The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

