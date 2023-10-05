

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced Thursday that Torsten Muller-Otvos is to retire as its Chief Executive Officer on November 30, 2023. He will be succeeded by Chris Brownridge, currently Chief Executive Officer of BMW UK.



Torsten joined Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2010, making him the company's longest-serving Chief Executive since Claude Johnson, the man who brought Charles Rolls and Henry Royce together in 1904.



Meanwhile, Chris Brownridge joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from his current role as Chief Executive Officer of BMW UK.



Brownridge is a true sales and marketing expert, having spent almost 30 years with the BMW Group, starting as a graduate in 1995. Prior to his current position of CEO, Chris has been a member of the UK Board in various roles since 2011, including Sales Director BMW UK, BMW UK Marketing and MINI Regional Director for UK and Ireland.



