Florida's South Beach Detox Offers a Secure Setting for Medical Detox and Mental Health Care

Patients at South Beach Detox have access to safe and controlled medical detox services, as well as professional support for co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / South Beach Detox is helping meet the needs of individuals struggling with substance use disorder by providing highly qualified medical detoxification and mental health services at its luxury treatment center in South Florida. In doing so, the medical detox facility is hoping to help more individuals get the care they need to achieve a truly sustainable recovery from addiction.

The main goal of South Beach Detox's medical detox facility services is to ensure patients are as safe and comfortable as possible during the substance withdrawal period. The inpatient detox process includes 24/7 medical and psychiatric care from an experienced team of physicians, nurses, psychiatrists, behavioral health technicians, and support staff and is intended to support patients as they begin the transition from substance use to sobriety. Medical detox is intended to treat patients suffering from addiction to several different types of substances, among them alcohol, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

Because substance use rarely occurs on its own, South Beach Detox also offers comprehensive mental health services to address some of the most common co-occurring disorders. This includes, but is not limited to:

Anxiety Disorders (generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder)

(generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder) Psychotic Disorders (schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, schizophreniform disorder, brief psychotic disorder)

(schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, schizophreniform disorder, brief psychotic disorder) Impulse Control Disorders (personality disorders, borderline personality disorder)

(personality disorders, borderline personality disorder) Mood Disorders (depression, bipolar disorder)

(depression, bipolar disorder) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders (trauma, stressor-related disorders)

Patients undergoing mental health treatment at South Beach Detox are provided with a private and serene environment for learning the skills they need to integrate back into everyday life. Additional services include 24-7 supervision and regular visits with licensed therapists, counselors, and psychiatrists.

Comfort is a top priority for patients healing from substance use and other mental health disorders. Amenities at South Beach Detox include private and semi-private bedrooms, multiple lounge areas, and gourmet meals cooked by an on-site chef and overseen by licensed nutritionists. Patients are also encouraged to enjoy the on-site movie and gaming room, as well as the outdoor basketball hoop. Both English and Spanish-speaking staff are available to make sure patients get everything they need to focus on recovery during their stay.

Together, South Beach Detox's medical detox and mental health services meet an urgent need for individuals in the South Florida communities of West Palm Beach, Miami, and Ft. Lauderdale who are struggling with addiction. In addition to ensuring safety during the medical detox period, South Beach Detox is also able to closely oversee a patient's physical well-being during detoxification and monitor and adjust medications as needed.

Other benefits of South Beach Detox's medical detoxification services include:

Psychological support and access to mental health professionals during the withdrawal period

Individualized treatment and personalized recovery plans

Relapse prevention and proactive interventions

Emergency response for those who experience severe seizures, heart problems, or other life-threatening complications during detox

Managed tapering protocols that avoid the dangers of abruptly stopping certain drugs

Support for overall health, including making sure patients receive adequate nutrition, hydration, and medical attention while getting sober

No one should suffer through medical detoxification alone. Learn more about South Beach Detox, and schedule a consultation to learn more about the facility's detox and mental health services.

About South Beach Detox

South Beach Detox is an acute care facility offering state-of-the-art residential and inpatient programs for individuals struggling with addiction and other mental health disorders. As one of Florida's top-rated medical complexes, South Beach Detox serves communities throughout the region, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The center offers a range of mental health treatments in addition to 24/7 medical care and strives to provide all patients with a safe, secure, and effective environment for moving forward with their recovery.

