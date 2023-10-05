Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
05.10.23
16:55 Uhr
19,792 Euro
+0,118
+0,60 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,75819,76017:12
0,0000,00017:12
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2023 | 15:38
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile: Ask a Mobile Expert: How Do I Protect Myself From Scammers?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is always a good time to take action to protect ourselves from phishing, smishing and everything else fraudsters try to pull on us. T-Mobile's own Alexis Flint shares a few simple ways you can make sure your phone calls or texts are not the accomplice by using T-Mobile's Scam Shield.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile released its Scam and Robocall Report, sharing that its Scam Shield identified or blocked 41.5 billion scam calls in 2022, a 75% increase from 2021. That's a whopping 1,317 calls identified or blocked every second. With holidays historically being prime time for scammers to ramp up their efforts, make sure to take steps now to protect yourself for whatever they might be planning.

Built into the core of the network and free for all customers, T-Mobile's leading patented Scam Shield technology provides the most powerful defense against scam calls and texts. It updates protections every six minutes and identifies scams before they even reach a customer's phone. Find out how to automatically block scam calls with the Scam Shield app and improve your cybersecurity!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790325/ask-a-mobile-expert-how-do-i-protect-myself-from-scammers

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.