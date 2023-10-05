St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Enterprise, the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear extension of their North American partnership.

Enterprise is the flagship brand of Enterprise Holdings - one of the world's leading mobility providers, which has been an NHL and NHLPA sponsor since the 2009-10 NHL season.

"Our longstanding partnership with the NHL and NHLPA has created an incredible platform for us to reach new mobility audiences across North America," said Kyle Sanborn, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy & Marketing Activation at Enterprise Holdings. "We've built a strong relationship with NHL fans, and we are eager to continue to grow that connection and use this opportunity to showcase the breadth of our offerings across the mobility landscape."

In addition to maintaining its exclusive status as the official rental car partner of the NHL and NHLPA, Enterprise is also retaining non-exclusive rights in the used vehicle sales, car sharing and ride sharing services categories to reinforce its vison to be the world's best and most trusted mobility company and promote its wide range of business lines, including Enterprise CarShare®, Commute with Enterprise® and Enterprise Car Sales®.

As part of the partnership extension, the Enterprise brand will continue to have a national marketing presence across all League touchpoints, including the NHL's digital and social channels, camera-visible in-arena inventory during games and events, and broadcast integrations across TNT and ESPN.

"From the start of our relationship in 2009, Enterprise has been a blue-chip partner demonstrating a strong commitment to serving NHL fans and communities across North America," said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Enterprise while continuing to collaborate on innovative marketing programs that will deepen their connection to our passionate fanbase."

"Over the years, our partnership with Enterprise has been instrumental in connecting players and communities all over North America," said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director of Marketing & Community Relations. "With our renewed partnership, we are excited to continue to have players working closely with Enterprise on a variety of unique and impactful marketing and community-based programs."

The brand will maintain local market partnerships with a number of NHL Clubs and will continue to activate around NHL tentpole events like the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Game, NHL Stadium Series, and Stanley Cup® Playoff games.

"We will continue to work with the NHL and NHLPA on opportunities to support the growth of the game and to positively impact communities in which we have local partnerships," said Sanborn.

Enterprise Holdings delivers innovative mobility solutions through a broad portfolio of business lines and services designed to help meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more than 65 years, Enterprise has been an industry leader in shaping the future of mobility.

Enterprise-branded business lines include Enterprise CarShare and Car Club; Enterprise Fleet Management®; Enterprise Car Sales; Enterprise Truck Rental®; Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise®; and Commute with Enterprise (vanpooling).

These branded business lines are featured prominently in new creative, which will be a focal point of the brand's marketing presence throughout all NHL touchpoints.

For more information, visit www.ehi.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as travel management and other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Holdings' subsidiaries and franchisees, together with its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.1 million vehicles through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Holdings manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports - the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 23 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit nhlpa.com.

