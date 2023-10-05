Pinnacle Promotions Unveils Its Holiday Hub: The Ultimate Resource for Corporate Holiday Needs

Take the Guesswork Out of Corporate Gifting With Holiday Hub's Curated Holiday-Themed Products

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / Pinnacle Promotions, an innovative force in the promotional products marketing industry, is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Holiday Hub, an all-inclusive platform dedicated to all things corporate holiday-related. This new addition to the Pinnacle Promotions website is poised to elevate the holiday season for businesses and organizations.

The Holiday Hub is designed to make the corporate holiday shopping experience simple, easy and accessible with everything clients need in one convenient place. From thoughtfully curated gift selections to cutting-edge online holiday pop-up shops with MyPromo PopUp, high-quality holiday prints via Pinnacle Print Shop and personalized holiday kits, Pinnacle Promotions has every festive corporate need covered.

Key Highlights of the Holiday Hub:

Curated Gifts: Pinnacle Promotions' expertly curated selection of holiday-themed products takes the guesswork out of corporate gifting. Whether seeking executive gifts, tokens of employee appreciation or customer thank-you presents, these gifts were chosen to bolster relationships and raise brand awareness.

MyPromo PopUp: Experience the future of holiday shopping with Pinnacle Promotions' innovative online pop-up shops. MyPromo PopUp empowers businesses to create personalized holiday shops, effortlessly showcasing exclusive branded merchandise with a limited ordering window. This tool is a game-changer for recipients to easily order and have gifts drop-shipped directly to their doorstep.

Pinnacle Print Shop: Enhance holiday marketing with high-quality printed materials from Pinnacle Print Shop. The in-house printing services ensure vivid, eye-catching designs for holiday cards, posters, banners, and more, enabling businesses to stand out this holiday season.

Custom Holiday Kits: Personalization is paramount in corporate gifting, and Pinnacle Promotions delivers bespoke holiday kits. These kits allow businesses to infuse their unique identity and message into their holiday presents, ensuring a personalized touch.

24-Hour Rush Gifts: For those last-minute surprises that often become the most memorable, Pinnacle Promotions' 24-hour rush gift service ensures prompt delivery of thoughtful gifts, even within tight holiday schedules.

Jennifer Frisk, Director of Inside Sales at Pinnacle Promotions, expressed her excitement about the Holiday Hub. "We're thrilled to introduce the Holiday Hub, a one-stop destination for all your corporate holiday needs. The holiday season can be a hectic time for businesses, and our goal is to simplify the process, providing exceptional products and services that enhance your brand's holiday experience."

With the Holiday Hub, Pinnacle Promotions continues to pioneer innovative solutions for businesses seeking to make lasting brand impressions.

Explore the wide range of offerings in the Holiday Hub and make this holiday season truly special.

About Pinnacle Promotions:

Pinnacle Promotions is an Atlanta-based, industry-leading promotional products marketing agency whose hero mission is to help companies "Make the Right Impression" through innovative promotional products and solutions. With expertise in brand management, product sourcing, and production - along with an award-winning eCommerce website - Pinnacle Promotions helps companies create connections with their customers, prospects, and employees with promotional merchandise.

