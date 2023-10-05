EPA Names The Home Depot 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / The Home Depot secured its third consecutive Partner of the Year Award which continues to help customers save water by making more than 6,000 WaterSense?product models affordable and accessible in more than 2,000 stores across the U.S.

This past year, all toilets, bathroom faucets and showerheads sold in U.S. Home Depot stores were WaterSense models. The Home Depot estimates that its customers' purchases of WaterSense products in its fiscal year 2022 helped reduce annual water consumption by more than 33 billion gallons. This is roughly a savings of more than $686 million on water bills.

The company also worked with utilities to make more than 500 local rebates available, offered instant rebates at more than 760 stores and worked with the Texas government to promote tax-free weekends for ENERGY STAR appliances and WaterSense products. The Home Depot ensures that its employees understand the savings and benefits of WaterSense products. They include information in online training modules, a pocket guide for store associates, the retailer's merchant handbook, and in a quarterly newsletter sent to all U.S. associates.

