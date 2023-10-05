Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
05.10.23
17:09 Uhr
276,20 Euro
-1,80
-0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
276,20276,4017:12
276,20276,4017:12
ACCESSWIRE
05.10.2023 | 15:50
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPA Names The Home Depot 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / The Home Depot secured its third consecutive Partner of the Year Award which continues to help customers save water by making more than 6,000 WaterSense?product models affordable and accessible in more than 2,000 stores across the U.S.

This past year, all toilets, bathroom faucets and showerheads sold in U.S. Home Depot stores were WaterSense models. The Home Depot estimates that its customers' purchases of WaterSense products in its fiscal year 2022 helped reduce annual water consumption by more than 33 billion gallons. This is roughly a savings of more than $686 million on water bills.

The company also worked with utilities to make more than 500 local rebates available, offered instant rebates at more than 760 stores and worked with the Texas government to promote tax-free weekends for ENERGY STAR appliances and WaterSense products. The Home Depot ensures that its employees understand the savings and benefits of WaterSense products. They include information in online training modules, a pocket guide for store associates, the retailer's merchant handbook, and in a quarterly newsletter sent to all U.S. associates.

Click here to learn more about our commitment to sustainability or check out the company's 2023 ESG Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790332/epa-names-the-home-depot-2023-watersense-partner-of-the-year

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.