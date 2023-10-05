Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.10.2023
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
05.10.2023 | 15:52
Poolz Finance Unveils 'Poolz Boost' Quest-to-Earn Platform: A Seamless Transition from Web2 to Web

Poolz Finance Unveils 'Poolz Boost' Quest-to-Earn Platform: A Seamless Transition from Web2 to Web 
05-Oct-2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY POOLZ 
Marshall Islands, | October 05, 2023 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 Poolz Finance proudly announces the launch of 'Poolz Boost', a Quest-to-Earn platform designed to revolutionize the 
campaign system in the cryptocurrency and NFT space. By offering a more effective and cost-efficient campaign outlet, 
'Poolz Boost' aims to ensure that each campaign reaches its intended audience, fostering genuine engagement and 
accelerating ecosystem growth. 
Traditional project campaigns often face challenges in reaching their target audience and ensuring active 
participation. 'Poolz Boost' addresses this by rewarding users for every task they complete, ensuring that crypto and 
NFT projects receive the exposure they need. With enticing rewards on offer, projects can expect significant support 
from the outset. 
The Web2 advertisement industry, while expansive, has been plagued with challenges, including breaches of privacy, 
costly campaigns, and low data protection. High-profile data leaks, such as those from Facebook in 2019 and 2021, 
highlight the vulnerabilities inherent in the Web2 structure. 'Poolz Boost' offers a solution by transitioning to a 
Web3 model, ensuring user privacy and targeting tech-savvy participants who value data security. 
Key Features of 'Poolz Boost': 
- User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, allowing users to connect wallets and complete tasks effortlessly. 
- Diverse Rewards: Users can earn a variety of rewards, including tokens, whitelist access to Poolz IDOs, NFTs, and 
more. 
- Free Participation: No financial commitment is required to explore the Poolz Boost ecosystem. 
- KYC for Genuine User Interaction: A simple KYC process ensures that rewards go to real, verified users, eliminating 
bot participation. 
- Smart Algorithm: Features like automated verification and prompt notifications ensure a smooth user experience. 
"Poolz Boost is not just a platform; it's a testament to our commitment to reshaping the digital landscape, bridging 
the gap between Web2 to Web3. We envision a world where engagement is genuine, campaigns are effective, and every user 
feels valued. This is our step towards that future." Said Guy Oren, CEO of Poolz Finance. 
Quest-to-Earn platforms like Poolz Boost are set to redefine engagement in the Web3 space. Drawing inspiration from 
successful protocols like Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn, Poolz Boost's Quest-to-Earn model promises to spotlight 
projects and enhance the sustainability of Web3 for all users. 
About Poolz 
 Poolz is the leading decentralized fundraising platform enabling crypto's most innovative projects to kick start their 
journey and grow their communities. Poolz allows its users to make research-based decisions to participate in 
high-potential IDOs.. Poolz aims to be a multi-chain platform and currently, users can participate in IDOs and NFT 
sales on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Celo, and Avalanche, with many more to come. 
 Website | Blog | Twitter | Telegram 
 
Contact Details 
 
Guy Oren 
 
Guy@poolz.finance 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1742611 05-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2023 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
