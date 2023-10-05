VideoVerse Appoints Former Sequoia Capital India Executive as Chief Strategy Officer for the Global Market

Prateek Sharma Joins VideoVerse from its New Sacramento Headquarters

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / VideoVerse, a leading video creation and distribution platform, today announced the appointment of Prateek Sharma as the new Chief Strategy Officer. As VideoVerse expands in the United States, Sharma will spearhead the establishment of the company's new Sacramento headquarters as its primary American office.





Prateek Sharma

Prateek comes with 10+ years of experience in the early-stage venture investing and startup ecosystem. He spent 6 years at Sequoia Capital India, partnering with seed and Series A founders on their growth journeys, helping them find product-market fit, scaling their businesses, and building leadership teams. As Vice President at Sequoia India, Sharma also advised boards of companies across edtech, fintech, artificial intelligence SaaS, and video & consumer tech (such as Scaler Academy, Khatabook and InVideo). Prior to Sequoia, Prateek was founder of an edtech startup, Genius Learning Labs, and a consultant in the private equity practice at Bain & Company. He holds a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Sharma will oversee VideoVerse's overall U.S. strategy, business development, and marketing in his new role.

"VideoVerse has developed an outstanding platform that revolutionizes the way sports fans produce and distribute video content," said Sharma. "AI-powered video creation technology unlocks new opportunities for audience engagement and community development. With VideoVerse's innovation, anyone can craft polished, compelling sports videos in just minutes, regardless of production skills or resources. VideoVerse is developing into a viable company that provides genuine business value, not just novelty," says Prateek Sharma.

About VideoVerse:

VideoVerse is driven by a mission to create highly accessible and user-friendly video solutions. We aim to empower enterprise and individual content creators with disruptive, scalable technology that enhances and streamlines the content production process. In this dynamic video-centric world, we are dedicated to improving efficiency and enabling content creators to thrive by harnessing the power of our AI and deep learning technologies.



