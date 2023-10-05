For Three Years Running, the SVTA Has Met Its Commitment to Award at Least 50% of Grants to Businesses Led by Underrepresented Groups

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), the international technical association delivering solutions across the video workflow to improve the delivery of high-quality video at scale, announced today that the application process is now open for its 2024 Grant Membership Program. Smaller organizations, such as startups, have the opportunity to participate in and contribute to the SVTA's work as Principal Members for one year with the standard membership fees waived.

Now in its seventh year, the SVTA Grant Membership Program has awarded a total of 24 grants and 19 grant renewal memberships. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that their annual revenue generated is less than $1.5M. Grant recipients can qualify for membership renewals based on their contributions. The renewal selection process is facilitated by a special committee chartered by the board.

"The SVTA is committed to ensuring smaller companies and underrepresented groups have their voices heard and ideas supported through the Grant Membership Program," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. "It's an immense privilege to witness such innovation and collaboration brought forth by grant recipients through the Program. For the past three years, we have met our goal of awarding at least 50% of the grants to businesses led by underrepresented groups and are committed to continuing that mission."

Grant recipient companies are required to attend the SVTA's three member meetings each year (there are no limits on how many people from each company can attend); join the monthly calls; submit a blog post; and participate in relevant working groups and committees. They also have access to the SVTA's intranet and documents and can contribute to projects and vote on documents. Current grant members include Vionlabs, Infuse Video Inc., IdeaNova Technologies, Inc., swXtch.io, and Cadami.

In addition to contributing directly to the SVTA's efforts, this program also provides innovative and cutting-edge technology companies an opportunity to work side-by-side with major players in the streaming space. This can even lead to acquisitions of Grant awardees by other member companies as the SVTA has seen with Streamroot (acquired by Lumen), Content Armor (acquired by Synamedia), and Quortex (acquired by Synamedia). Another grant member, Peer5, was acquired by Microsoft.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2024 Grant Membership Program can find more information here: https://www.svta.org/svta-grant-program/

Q3/Q4 Member Meeting to Take Place in Prague

The Alliance's third and final member meeting of the year is scheduled for November 1-2, 2023, in Prague the week prior to IETF 118. The meeting will be held just around the corner from the Wenceslas Square in the heart of the city's center.

For more information and to register for this members-only event visit https://www.svta.org/meeting/q3-q4-2023-prague-czech-republic-november-1st-and-2nd/

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, allt, Amazon, America's Boating Channel, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Cadami, CBC, CDN77, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Edgio, Eluvio, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, IdeaNova Technologies, Infuse Video, INKA Entworks, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, ITV, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Mediastream, Microsoft, Mux, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, Paramount, picoNETS, Qualabs, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, swXtch.io, Synamedia, System73, Telefonica, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, Viasat Inc., Vionlabs, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.

The SVTA also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, its Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the SVTA is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors representing some of the biggest names in global streaming participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.svta.org.

