Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs: Fresno Will Soon Have Its Very Own Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs Location This Fall

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2023 / The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar is eagerly anticipating its opening and can't wait to light the joint up, and be the undisputed neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

Newly formed powerhouse duo Tyler McNabb and Racelis Cardenas are true supporters of the brand. Not only are they thrilled to be new owners and bring the brand to an area that holds such a special place in their hearts, but they also have deep roots with the beloved "Toasted" sub and bar concept.

McNabb, a former Cheba employee himself, explained, "We are stoked to bring the Hut to Fresno, CA. We are aiming to be tightly knit with the community and really become the local destination for curing cottonmouth and the munchies! The Hut is also where we want our local peeps to be able to hangout and relax."

Not only will this new California location be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies, they'll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

As California locals, the owners believe it is vital for their shop to mirror and honor the community and its residents. One example of how they plan to express these beliefs is by implementing Yosemite National Park into their mural. Being that Fresno is one of the nearest major cities to the renowned national park, it only feels right to acknowledge that blessing by making it the centerpiece of the mural.

It is apparent the Fresno-West Shaw shop owners understand the importance of maintaining Cheba Hut's Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, Keep It Real). McNabb and Cardenas stated, "We feel that with this being the first location in Fresno, it's important we have those authentic Cheba vibes. So we think the best way to do this is by Keeping It Real and making the work culture something that the crew is excited to be a part of!"

Located at 3050 W Shaw Ave #116, Fresno, CA 93711, it opens its doors on Monday, October 16. The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature "toasted" subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Fresno area!

Mark your calendar, grab your buds, and celebrate the shop and its crew. For more information about opening day and upcoming events, check out @chebahut_fresnowestshaw.

Cheba Hut has been breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint." Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with a delicious, memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

