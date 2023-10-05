Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 05
[05.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
43,278,317.60
5.916
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,302,312.64
5.3715
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
36,909,268.53
7.9616
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,944,689.38
7.2059