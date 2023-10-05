Battery Ventures Recognizes DataCore Software Among Private Cloud Companies with Highest Levels of Self-Reported Employee Satisfaction

DataCore Software was today recognized as one of the highest-rated cloud-computing companies to work for by Battery Ventures, the global technology-focused investment firm created with data provided by Glassdoor.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005835839/en/

DataCore among the highest-rated cloud-computing companies to work for by Battery Ventures (Photo: Business Wire)

The list recognizes the top 25 private and top 25 public companies all in the business-to-business (B2B) cloud-computing domain where employees self-report the highest levels of satisfaction at work, according to feedback shared on Glassdoor, a leading provider of insights about jobs and companies.

"A thriving organizational culture is the heartbeat of engaged employees. It's the symphony of shared values, collaboration, and a sense of purpose that inspires and unites us, making work a joyful journey rather than a destination. I am profoundly grateful for our employees who breathe life into this culture every day," said Geoff Danheiser, Chief People Officer at DataCore.

For inclusion within this list, a cloud company must have received at least 30 company reviews on Glassdoor between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. The report tracks independent, non-public cloud companies that, according to Battery Ventures research and data from research service Crunchbase, are headquartered in the United States; have a B2B business model; are categorized as SaaS, software, cloud computing, and/or enterprise software, according to Crunchbase; have more than 200 employees as of Sept. 7, 2023, according to company data provided to LinkedIn; and have raised funding on or after July 1, 2019.

"The companies on this year's highest-rated cloud-computing companies to work for list have managed to create and preserve stellar corporate cultures during a very tumultuous time in the technology markets and also as traditional workplace norms, like working in the office, have dramatically shifted post-Covid," said Neeraj Agrawal, a cloud-computing investor and Battery Ventures general partner. "Cultivating employee happiness and satisfaction is more challenging than ever, so we commend this year's winners for their efforts."

"Company culture is pivotal for attracting elite talent and sustaining a competitive edge in the marketplace, and its significance becomes even more pronounced in challenging economic times. We hope that all companies featured on this list will take pride in this well-deserved recognition," added Brandon Gleklen, a Battery Ventures principal.

The full private and public company lists can be found here: https://www.battery.com/blog/highest-rated-cloud-companies-2023.

*Glassdoor was a Battery portfolio company. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here

About DataCore Software

DataCore Software is the authority on software-defined storage. Its patented technologies empower IT organizations to achieve a highly-efficient, high-performance, always-available software-defined storage infrastructure by providing ultimate flexibility and eliminating vendor lock-in. An industry pioneer in software-defined storage, DataCore has extended its technological innovation to hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to broaden the possibilities of what organizations can do with ultra-efficient data systems in traditional, hyperconverged and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's Perifery division sets the bar for fast, secure, and scalable solutions that preserve, protect, and speed up monetization of digital assets for organizations across all industries. Accelerating the customer journey from core to the edge and cloud, Perifery solutions redefine how storage resources are best utilized, enabling transformational business growth.

More information about DataCore and Perifery is available at www.datacore.com and perifery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005835839/en/

Contacts:

Celeste Malia

925-708-5636

celeste@expertmarketingadvisors.com